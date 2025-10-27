Night games

Fleuretta Phipps UW-Whitewater students competing in the Co-Rec Flag Football Championships on October 21, 2025.

Tuesday, Oct. 21, was a night full of camaraderie, competition and fun at Perkins Stadium, as intramural flag football players competed against each other in three different brackets to determine team winners. Those lucky teams then walked away with a free championship shirt, being able to show their win on and off campus.

Men’s B Championship

The night started with the championship between the Men’s B competitors, FettyBoyz vs Young Rich. The environment was very playful as their supporters cheered them on as the rain traded with clear skies throughout the competition.

“I joined flag football to have fun and it’s really fun to know that my teammates let me be in the position that I am for the team,” FettyBoyz vice president Jojo Watson said.

The reason behind the team name was simply how cool it sounded to the team and they hope it becomes a household name someday. Watson added how great it felt to play at Perkins Stadium and how the rain helped the competition.

“I love the sport of football and flag football is the only place I can play it competitively,” FettyBoyz captain Nick Voskuil said.

Voskuil explained that as captain, his role is to hold people accountable, making sure they come to games, have the motivation, and act appropriately both on and off the field. He has mentioned how he has been in the championship bracket in the Men’s B section for three years, winning his freshman year but falling short the last two years.

“Perkins Stadium is super cool and a nice upgrade from the intramural fields,” Voskuil said. “Playing under the lights is a limited experience that not everyone can do and for that I am grateful to be there, whether my team wins or loses.”

The name for the team has no significance, as they are young and just want to be rich.

Voskuil is happy for the team to experience the championship and have a fun and successful season.

FettyBoyz ended up winning the championship 12-7, kicking off a night of energetic and competitive intramural sports.

Co-Rec Championship

The middle of the night saw teams Ctrl-Alt-Elite and Mountain Goats competing in the co-rec championship. The atmosphere was both fun and serious as both the women and men on the team worked hard and played hard to try and get the win.

“I played Flag Football in high school with a team of friends and we decided we wanted to have fun while competing, while being able to stay active,” Mountain Goats captain Noah Delain said.

He described being captain as needing to step up, being involved with the team and communicating when needed, all while making sure his teammates are having fun.

“The meaning of our team name comes from a TV show that we enjoyed, but we have changed it before,” Delain said.

He explained how the opportunity of playing at Perkins Stadium was awesome and an experience that he will remember for a long time, since he has wanted to play on the Division III field.

Delain’s squad took home the championship 33-6, setting up an intense last matchup.

Men’s A Championship

The night came to an end with the last competitors preparing to take the field: Turf Monsters vs. Main Characters. The game was intense as both teams made it hard for the opponent to score, until the time ran out on the scoreboard.

“I played this sport in high school and I wanted to stay active in college while having the opportunity to compete and have fun,” Turf Monsters captain Kyle Wurster said.

Wuster described his experience at Perkins Stadium to be awesome, as the intramural championship would be livestreamed at the best Division III football turf.

“Turf Monsters was a name we came up with as we didn’t know what we wanted to call our team, but we knew we wanted it to have a funny and corny aspect to it,” Wurster said.

Wuster wanted to give a shoutout to the refs working on the field, as they always put a good effort into the plays, no matter if they are considered a good or bad call.

“I joined flag football my freshman year of college as my older brother convinced me to join the sport, so I got some of my friends together to be a team and the rest is history,” Main Characters captain Danny Hanlon said.

His experience playing at Perkins Stadium was unique as the field is very different from intramural, with both the added element of live announcements throughout the game and the match being streamed for many to see.

“The team name was made during my freshman year with the help of ChatGPT. When we came across the name, we decided to keep it,” Hanlon said.

Hanlon described his experience as captain to be strategic; often letting his teammates be subbed into play. Keeping a respectful attitude during the game and having an enjoyable time were some of his top priorities as well.

The Main Characters secured a 19-14 win to cap off a night of connection and involvement.

“Intramural sports is an opportunity for faculty and students to participate in the designated sport within the category,” said Matt Schneider, assistant director of intramural and club sports.

Schneider explained that intramural teams need to win two out of the five regular season contests to qualify for the championship.

“Championships bring students together and gain connections while starting up a conversation about how the individual student gained the T-shirt,” Schneider said.

Schneider encourages students to come and try out for a rec or Intramural sport because the staff cares about the individual’s experience and encourages questions to be asked. Schneider and many of the captains encourage female players to join as they believe females have just as much fun and ability to play this sport.