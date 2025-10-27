Women’s basketball building connections ahead of season

The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team faced the cold as they hosted their sixth-annual tailgate and pig roast fundraiser during homecoming weekend. This event contained a silent auction, a pig roast and time to connect with the student-athletes and their families.

“It’s a great fundraiser for our program and an opportunity for us to kick off the season,” head coach Keri Carollo said. “It’s fun to celebrate this year at homecoming as well, that makes it really special.”

Senior guard Renee Rittmeyer has attended this event every year of her collegiate career and emphasized the impact that it has on the team’s culture.

“Family is a huge part of our team and this event makes both family and the team come together,” Rittmeyer said.

Another major benefit of the pig roast is the fundraising aspect. The Warhawks do a lot of traveling during the season and have numerous other expenses to account for, such as food and equipment.

“Everything goes towards our team,” Carollo said. “It goes towards travel expenses and everything else the team may or may not need.”

The annual event has become a tradition to the team and women’s basketball program. With the pig roast taking place during homecoming weekend it allows for a tailgate-style fundraiser that relates to the football program, which is an important part of campus life and culture.

“I wanted to collaborate with the football team because we have such great crowds and such great atmosphere.” Carollo said.

The atmosphere during the event was very energetic, especially since it was right before the football game against UW-Platteville, where the Warhawks defeated the Pioneers 29-19.

“The event is always super upbeat,” Rittmeyer said. “The raffles are always super fun and people get very into the silent auction.”

As the season opener approaches the Warhawks have put an emphasis on strengthening their connections with one another. The pig roast is a perfect opportunity to do just that.

“This event really makes us feel closer,” sophomore guard Ashley Schlabowske said. “We’re already a really connected team but this helps us bond even more especially with families.”

The Warhawks have two more weeks of preparation before the season opener against Washington University in St. Louis Nov. 8. That time will be spent continuing to strengthen the team’s chemistry, get reps through practicing and playing an exhibition match against the Milwaukee School of Engineering Oct. 31.

While the Warhawks are younger compared to the 2024-25 team, they’ll be prepared for the season ahead of them.

“We have a young team,” Carollo said. “They’re willing to work hard and play hard.”