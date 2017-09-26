Warhawks volleyball win weekend matches on the road

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

No. 11 ranked UW-Whitewater Women’s Volleyball recorded two wins on the road this weekend as the team defeated St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin on Sept. 22. The ‘Hawks won by a score of 3 to 1 (26-28, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16) and defeated Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sept. 23 by a score of 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-21).

Against St. Norbert College the Warhawks dropped the first set to the Green Knights, but emphatically won the next three sets to finish off the match and defeating St. Norbert three sets to one.

In the match against St. Norbert, sophomore outside hitter Rachel Butterfield registered 14 kills, which led the team in the match. Senior right side hitter Sydney Racky recorded 13 kills and eight digs and senior middle hitter Courtney Wagner totaled 10 kills and five blocks.

Junior setter Elizabeth Niestrom finished the match with 51 assists and four blocks and junior outside hitter Amanda Spera accumulated eight kills along with three digs. Junior libero Brittany Robinson led the team with 16 digs.

On Saturday’s match against Carroll University, the Warhawks swept the Pioneers in three sets for their third straight victory.

In the first set, the Warhawks trailed by a score of 12-8, but bounced back to take the opening stanza by a score of 25-22.

In the second set, the Warhawks benefited from the tremendous serving by freshman defensive specialist Abigail Boyden and junior setter Elizabeth Niestrom, who both powered the Warhawks to a 16-5 advantage. The Pioneers crept back into the set by making it 23-17, but the Warhawks were able to finish off the set and take a commanding two sets to none lead.

In the third set, the Warhawks rode a wave of momentum into the set, eventually taking a 17-9 advantage. Carroll would make another late effort, but the Warhawks again were able to finish off the set and the match.

Niestrom would finish the match with 40 assists, four service aces and nine digs. Racky amassed 14 kills and nine digs, and Wagner tallied nine kills and three blocks. Spera also finished with seven kills.

Robinson once again led the defense with 15 digs. Boyden also collected eight digs and two service aces in the match.

After the two non-conference victories against St. Norbert and Carroll, the Warhawks improved their record to 10-3.

The Warhawks next match is on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., when they continue their four-match road trip with a visit to UW-Oshkosh.