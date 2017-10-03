The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Royal Purple News

Fun in color

Participants+walk+through+the+course+of+the+5K.+
Participants walk through the course of the 5K.

Participants walk through the course of the 5K.

Allie Hoffman

Allie Hoffman

Participants walk through the course of the 5K.

October 3, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Phi Kappa Alpha held a 5K color run at Perkins Stadium on Oct. 1. All proceeds from the event went to the Whitewater Fire Department.

Slideshow • 3 Photos
Allie Hoffman

A participant displays good spirit while getting hit in the chest with color powder.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Fun in color

    Campus News

    UW-W parking changes, explained

  • Fun in color

    carousel

    Headlines 10-4-2017

  • Fun in color

    Campus News

    The heartbreak of American DREAMers

  • Fun in color

    carousel

    Royal Purple News Update 9-27-2017

  • Fun in color

    carousel

    Parking changes a sore spot for Common Council

  • Fun in color

    Campus News

    A’viands’ transition marked by growing pains, positive response

  • Fun in color

    Campus News

    Parking changes aimed at funding maintenance

  • Fun in color

    Campus News

    Campus K9 let go, replacement pup coming soon

  • Fun in color

    carousel

    5K fundraiser to aid local charities in fifth year

  • Fun in color

    Campus News

    SUFAC handles fee freeze, revises reporting

The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
Fun in color