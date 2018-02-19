Swimming makes splash at WIAC championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Over the weekend the UW-Whitewater women’s swimming and diving team tied their best-ever finish at the conference championships and the men’s team finished fourth.

The women’s team finished second, scoring a total of 730.5 points.

“The women had a great offensive game plan going into the meet,” head coach Joel Rollings said. “It’s really unbelievable how they did.”

Junior Erin Hawker was named Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 200- and 400-yard individual medley races, contributed to relay wins in the 200- and 400-yard medley relays as well as the 200-yard freestyle relay. She also posted two runner-up finishes in the 200-yard breaststroke and the 800-yard freestyle relay and finished the meet with All-WIAC honors in seven events.

Freshmen Jessica Lenhart ended the meet with three WIAC championships in the 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle while recording a personal record of 2:04.45 in the 200-yard butterfly. Lenhart also contributed to the 200- and 400-yard medley relay teams that won WIAC championships.

Other top five finishes for the Warhawks included sophomores Meredith Gustafson and Anna Wolf each placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200-yard butterfly. Olsen also finished fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke with a career-best time of 2:29.84.

“It was a lot of support from each other,” Gustafson said. “Everyone was focused on the team, not themselves.”

The men’s team finished fourth at the meet while collecting a total of 583.5 points throughout the three day event.

“Going into it we had a really great attitude,” senior Kevin Lotzer said. “We had a lot of great training going into it. We felt really good where we were at.”

Freshmen Zach Noll took home a WIAC championship in the 1650-yard freestyle with a career-best time of 16:25.64.

Senior David Joerres earned a seventh place finish in 1-meter diving in his final meet as a Warhawk with a career best score of 285.10 points.

Junior Chandler Lewis and senior Sam Piette finished third and fifth, respectively, in the 200-yard backstroke with times of 1:54.20 and 1:55.21. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Lewis, Piette, freshmen Jake Herlache and junior Peter Loftus finished fourth with a season-best time of 3:08.92. Freshmen Tyler Chatterton placed fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke with a personal record time of 2:08.26.

The next meet on the schedule is the NCAA Championships which takes place from March 21-24 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Unofficial qualifiers for the NCAA Championships will announced Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. Central Time on NCAA.com.