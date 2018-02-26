Women’s gymnastics stumbles on senior day

Junior Lisa O’Donnell performs a handstand during her balance beam routine. O’Donnell finished with an all-around score of 37.800, which was best on the team.

The UW-Whitewater women’s gymnastics team was defeated by UW-La Crosse 192.125-190.975 Saturday Feb. 24 in front of a large crowd at the Russell arena in Whitewater.

UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater both came into the meet with an undefeated record in conference. With this win, the Eagles claimed the WIAC conference title, as well as finishing the season with an undefeated record.

Despite the loss, the Warhawks (4-1, 7-5) finished the season on a strong note and with high spirits. The team celebrated senior night and also posted its second highest score as a team this season.

Multiple Warhawks finished in the top three for their squad in their respected events. Sophomore Lauren Marshall finished in the top three for Vault with a score of 9.650, junior Franchesca Hutton finished in the top three for both Beam (9.575) and Floor (9.750), and senior Kate Mierow placed in the top three for Bars with a score of 9.675.

It was only fitting that Mierow had a big night Saturday. She was one of the multiple seniors who performed for the last time in front of their home fans.

“It was very emotional,” Mierow said. “A lot of the seniors were sad and happy, but it’s just a bittersweet feeling.”

Chloe Rehberg also participated in her last home meet Saturday night. Rehberg scored a 9.600 on the Vault, which exceeded her season average of 9.520.

“My favorite event to do is bars,” Rehberg said. “I’m not able to do it because of injury so I’m stuck with vault, but I love it. You got to love what you do.”

Rehberg was also very emotional on the night of her last home meet at Whitewater.

“It’s such a memorable night,” said Rehberg. “It’s really powerful and it’s really emotional for all of us, but it kind of puts an exclamation point on an awesome season.”

UW-Whitewater head coach Jennifer Regan was overall very pleased with the way her team performed Saturday, and knows that the seniors will be missed after this year.

“They are amazing,” said Regan. “If we could keep them forever I would. We are so lucky to have them be apart of our life and apart of our program.”

With Regionals approaching soon, Regan thinks that her team is heading in the right direction at the right time.

“I think we are right on track,” Regan said. “We need to spend the next week cleaning up the details so we can make that next push to nationals.”

The Warhawks hope to carry their momentum into the postseason when they begin Regionals March. 4 in St. Peter, Minnesota.