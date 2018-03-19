Best of Whitewater results
March 19, 2018
Thank you to the more than 400 students and community members who particpated in our second annual Best of Whitewater survey! Your support and continued news engagement has made it possible for us to proudly carry on this tradition. The Royal Purple staff has enjoyed this project thus far, and we look forward to contiuing this special edition in the years to come.
ON CAMPUS
Best Sandwich
- Erbert and Gerbert’s
- Olive
- Sideline Cafe
Best Workout
- Williams Center weight room
- Hiking trails
- Warhawk Group Fitness
Best Study Spot
- Andersen Library
- Fourth Floor of Hyland Hall
- Laurentide Lounges
Best Residence Hall
- Wells West
- Arey
- Wells East
Best Dining Location
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Drumlin Hall
- Erbert and Gerbert’s
Best Performance Center
- Young Auditorium
- UC Down Under
- Light Recital Hall
Best Arts Display
- Crossman Art Gallery
- Roberta’s Art Gallery
- UC Old Main Lane
Best Way to Spend a Saturday
- Warhawk Sports Games
- Movie in Summers Auditorium
- Warhawk Alley
Best Purple Points Place
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- University Bookstore
- Olive
Best Freshman Event
- Welcome Back Concert
- R U Purple
- Warhawks at Night
Best Entertainment
- UC Down Under
- Recreational Sports
- Warhawk Alley
OFF CAMPUS
Best Greek Event
- Pi Kappa Alpha – Color Run
- Delta Zeta – Dine with the DZ’s
- Lambda Chi Alpha – Food drive
Best Pizza
- Rosa’s
- Toppers
- Gus’
Best Sandwich
- Jimmy John’s
- Jersey Mike’s
- Subway
Best Taco
- Taco Fresco
- Cozumel
- Qdoba
Best Burger
- 841 Brewhouse
- Second Salem
- Fat Jack’s
Best Coffee
- SweetSpot Cafe
- McDonald’s
- The Kettle
Best Overnight Stay
- Baymont Inn & Suites
- Victoria on Main Bed & Breakfast
- Hamilton House
Best Property Management
- DLK Enterprises
- Stettler Properties
- HSI
Best Bakery
- SweetSpot Cafe & Bakehouse
- La Preferida
- San Jose Mexican Grocery
Best Local Grocery Option
- Walmart
- Whitewater City Market
- San Jose Mexican Grocery
Best Place to Stash Cash
- UW Credit Union
- Associated Bank / First Citizens State Bank (TIE)
- Premier Bank
Best Place to Take Parents
- Black Sheep
- Jessica’s Family Restaurant / 841 Brewhouse (TIE)
- Second Salem
Best Bar-Close Food
- Rosa’s
- Toppers
- Qdoba
Best Place for a Hot Date
- Fanatico Ristorante
- Black Sheep
- Cinemas of Whitewater
Best Craft Beer Spot
- Second Salem
- 841 Brewhouse
- Casual Joe’s
Best Neighborhood Bar
- Coyote Grill
- The Brass Rail
- Station 1
Best Place to Dance
- Pumpers & Mitchell’s
- College Pub
- Cheapshotz
Best Bar Deal
- All You Can Drink – College Pub, Cheapshotz, Pumpers & Mitchell’s
- Hot dog, fries & beer – Station 1
- Ladies Night – Cheapshotz
Best Thirsty Thursday Destination
- Pumpers & Mitchell’s
- College Pub
- Cheapshotz
Best Haircut
- Robin’s Nest
- Cost Cutters
- Belezza Hair Stylist
Best Dessert
- SweetSpot Cafe
- Culver’s
- Rosa’s
Best Breakfast/Brunch
- Jessica’s Family Restaurant
- SweetSpot Cafe
- Second Salem
Best Community Event
- Whitewater City Market
- Holiday Parade
- Discover Whitewater Marathon
Best Celebration
- Spring Splash
- Halloween/Homecoming
- St. Patrick’s Day
