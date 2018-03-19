The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Best of Whitewater results

March 19, 2018

Thank you to the more than 400 students and community members who particpated in our second annual Best of Whitewater survey! Your support and continued news engagement has made it possible for us to proudly carry on this tradition. The Royal Purple staff has enjoyed this project thus far, and we look forward to contiuing this special edition in the years to come.

 

ON CAMPUS

 

Best Sandwich

  1. Erbert and Gerbert’s
  2. Olive
  3. Sideline Cafe

 

Best Workout

  1. Williams Center weight room
  2. Hiking trails
  3. Warhawk Group Fitness

 

Best Study Spot

  1. Andersen Library
  2. Fourth Floor of Hyland Hall
  3. Laurentide Lounges

 

Best Residence Hall

  1. Wells West
  2. Arey
  3. Wells East

 

Best Dining Location

  1. Einstein Bros. Bagels
  2. Drumlin Hall
  3. Erbert and Gerbert’s

 

Best Performance Center

  1. Young Auditorium
  2. UC Down Under
  3. Light Recital Hall

 

Best Arts Display

  1. Crossman Art Gallery
  2. Roberta’s Art Gallery
  3. UC Old Main Lane

 

Best Way to Spend a Saturday

  1. Warhawk Sports Games
  2. Movie in Summers Auditorium
  3. Warhawk Alley

 

Best Purple Points Place

  1. Einstein Bros. Bagels
  2. University Bookstore
  3. Olive

 

Best Freshman Event

  1. Welcome Back Concert
  2. R U Purple
  3. Warhawks at Night

 

Best Entertainment

  1. UC Down Under
  2. Recreational Sports
  3. Warhawk Alley

 

OFF CAMPUS

 

Best Greek Event

  1. Pi Kappa Alpha – Color Run
  2. Delta Zeta – Dine with the DZ’s
  3. Lambda Chi Alpha – Food drive

 

Best Pizza

  1. Rosa’s
  2. Toppers
  3. Gus’

 

Best Sandwich

  1. Jimmy John’s
  2. Jersey Mike’s
  3. Subway

 

Best Taco

  1. Taco Fresco
  2. Cozumel
  3. Qdoba

 

Best Burger

  1. 841 Brewhouse
  2. Second Salem
  3. Fat Jack’s

 

Best Coffee

  1. SweetSpot Cafe
  2. McDonald’s
  3. The Kettle

 

Best Overnight Stay

  1. Baymont Inn & Suites
  2. Victoria on Main Bed & Breakfast
  3. Hamilton House

 

Best Property Management

  1. DLK Enterprises
  2. Stettler Properties
  3. HSI

 

Best Bakery

  1. SweetSpot Cafe & Bakehouse
  2. La Preferida
  3. San Jose Mexican Grocery

 

Best Local Grocery Option

  1. Walmart
  2. Whitewater City Market
  3. San Jose Mexican Grocery

 

Best Place to Stash Cash

  1. UW Credit Union
  2. Associated Bank / First Citizens State Bank (TIE)
  3. Premier Bank

 

Best Place to Take Parents

  1. Black Sheep
  2. Jessica’s Family Restaurant / 841 Brewhouse (TIE)
  3. Second Salem

 

Best Bar-Close Food

  1. Rosa’s
  2. Toppers
  3. Qdoba

 

Best Place for a Hot Date

  1. Fanatico Ristorante
  2. Black Sheep
  3. Cinemas  of Whitewater

 

Best Craft Beer Spot

  1. Second Salem
  2. 841 Brewhouse
  3. Casual Joe’s

 

Best Neighborhood Bar

  1. Coyote Grill
  2. The Brass Rail
  3. Station 1

 

Best Place to Dance

  1. Pumpers & Mitchell’s
  2. College Pub
  3. Cheapshotz

 

Best Bar Deal

  1. All You Can Drink – College Pub, Cheapshotz, Pumpers & Mitchell’s
  2. Hot dog, fries & beer – Station 1
  3. Ladies Night – Cheapshotz

 

Best Thirsty Thursday Destination

  1. Pumpers & Mitchell’s
  2. College Pub
  3. Cheapshotz

 

Best Haircut

  1. Robin’s Nest
  2. Cost Cutters
  3. Belezza Hair Stylist

 

Best Dessert

  1. SweetSpot Cafe
  2. Culver’s
  3. Rosa’s

 

Best Breakfast/Brunch

  1. Jessica’s Family Restaurant
  2. SweetSpot Cafe
  3. Second Salem

 

Best Community Event

  1. Whitewater City Market
  2. Holiday Parade
  3. Discover Whitewater Marathon

 

Best Celebration

  1. Spring Splash
  2. Halloween/Homecoming
  3. St. Patrick’s Day

