Best of Whitewater results

Thank you to the more than 400 students and community members who particpated in our second annual Best of Whitewater survey! Your support and continued news engagement has made it possible for us to proudly carry on this tradition. The Royal Purple staff has enjoyed this project thus far, and we look forward to contiuing this special edition in the years to come.

ON CAMPUS

Best Sandwich

Erbert and Gerbert’s Olive Sideline Cafe

Best Workout

Williams Center weight room Hiking trails Warhawk Group Fitness

Best Study Spot

Andersen Library Fourth Floor of Hyland Hall Laurentide Lounges

Best Residence Hall

Wells West Arey Wells East

Best Dining Location

Einstein Bros. Bagels Drumlin Hall Erbert and Gerbert’s

Best Performance Center

Young Auditorium UC Down Under Light Recital Hall

Best Arts Display

Crossman Art Gallery Roberta’s Art Gallery UC Old Main Lane

Best Way to Spend a Saturday

Warhawk Sports Games Movie in Summers Auditorium Warhawk Alley

Best Purple Points Place

Einstein Bros. Bagels University Bookstore Olive

Best Freshman Event

Welcome Back Concert R U Purple Warhawks at Night

Best Entertainment

UC Down Under Recreational Sports Warhawk Alley

OFF CAMPUS

Best Greek Event

Pi Kappa Alpha – Color Run Delta Zeta – Dine with the DZ’s Lambda Chi Alpha – Food drive

Best Pizza

Rosa’s Toppers Gus’

Best Sandwich

Jimmy John’s Jersey Mike’s Subway

Best Taco

Taco Fresco Cozumel Qdoba

Best Burger

841 Brewhouse Second Salem Fat Jack’s

Best Coffee

SweetSpot Cafe McDonald’s The Kettle

Best Overnight Stay

Baymont Inn & Suites Victoria on Main Bed & Breakfast Hamilton House

Best Property Management

DLK Enterprises Stettler Properties HSI

Best Bakery

SweetSpot Cafe & Bakehouse La Preferida San Jose Mexican Grocery

Best Local Grocery Option

Walmart Whitewater City Market San Jose Mexican Grocery

Best Place to Stash Cash

UW Credit Union Associated Bank / First Citizens State Bank (TIE) Premier Bank

Best Place to Take Parents

Black Sheep Jessica’s Family Restaurant / 841 Brewhouse (TIE) Second Salem

Best Bar-Close Food

Rosa’s Toppers Qdoba

Best Place for a Hot Date

Fanatico Ristorante Black Sheep Cinemas of Whitewater

Best Craft Beer Spot

Second Salem 841 Brewhouse Casual Joe’s

Best Neighborhood Bar

Coyote Grill The Brass Rail Station 1

Best Place to Dance

Pumpers & Mitchell’s College Pub Cheapshotz

Best Bar Deal

All You Can Drink – College Pub, Cheapshotz, Pumpers & Mitchell’s Hot dog, fries & beer – Station 1 Ladies Night – Cheapshotz

Best Thirsty Thursday Destination

Pumpers & Mitchell’s College Pub Cheapshotz

Best Haircut

Robin’s Nest Cost Cutters Belezza Hair Stylist

Best Dessert

SweetSpot Cafe Culver’s Rosa’s

Best Breakfast/Brunch

Jessica’s Family Restaurant SweetSpot Cafe Second Salem

Best Community Event

Whitewater City Market Holiday Parade Discover Whitewater Marathon

Best Celebration