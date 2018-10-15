Homecoming history at ‘Meet the Archives’ event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Through the “Meet the Archives” event, staff at the Andersen library hope to introduce students to the elaborate archives that many students don’t know exists.

“October is National Archives Month, and we found it to be an opportune time to shed some light on the newly named Archives and Area Research Center,” said Sarell Martin, PR and Outreach coordinator for the library. “On the 10th, 17th and 31st of this month, the AARC will have a table near the entrance of the library for the general public to come and learn about the many different resources we have available.”

Though each of the three events are held in the Andersen library, the content will constantly be changing. Last week’s event Oct. 10 was centered around various student organizations such as photographs of the 1909 women’s choir and a scrapbook from the Alpha Beta Psi fraternity constructed in the 1990s. The Homecoming week event Oct. 17 will present visitors with homecoming related videos and artifacts.

“We will be playing some video clips from past homecoming parades. Along with that we’ll have photographs from past homecoming events and sports teams that have won championships, and hopefully a few artifacts as well,” said Jennifer Motzsko, Digital Presentation and Preservation archivist for the Andersen Library. Motzsko isn’t sure what artifacts will be at the show exactly, but she guessed that such things as an old football from a past game or a letter from a letterman jacket will be present.

The final showing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 and will focus on the haunted history of Whitewater.

Martin and Motzkso welcome every student to stop by this month and learn about the resources available to them in the Archives and Area Research Center (AARC).