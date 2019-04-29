O’Sullivan makes history

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Warhawk baseball’s Matt O’Sullivan can officially say he is a part of special company.

The sophomore pitcher earned his way to a no-hitter in game two against UW-Platteville at the University of Dubuque [Iowa] April 23, becoming just the seventh player in program history and the first since 2010 to accomplish this feat.

“It was pretty fun, so that was exciting,” O’Sullivan said. “I didn’t think they were going to do the whole water jug thing, so that was cool. I don’t know if I was thinking much afterwards.”

O’Sullivan had a perfect game going until the bottom of the sixth inning when Pioneers catcher Connor Crotty drew a walk with two outs. Left fielder Ben Espinoza then flew out to second base to retire the side.

Despite the Warhawks having a 12-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, O’Sullivan stayed in the game, and he promptly finished the job on just 75 pitches.

O’Sullivan tossed nine strikeouts in addition to his sole walk.

“He had been slated to go only about four innings,” head coach John Vodenlich said. “And then he was throwing so well after four innings, and his pitch count was so low that the pitching coach convinced me that being a no-hitter and at that time a perfect game, I should let him go…I’m very happy for him.”

On top of his no-hitter, O’Sullivan improved to 5-2 on the season. He currently has a 1.57 earned run average, and has pitched at least seven innings or more in four of his outings.

O’Sullivan has allowed 35 hits and has thrown 55 strikeouts throughout the season thus far.

“No matter what game it is, every single game my mindset throughout the game, before the game is just execute one pitch at a time and let the defense work, pound strikes and do what I do,” O’Sullivan said.

The Sugar Grove, Ill. native has a career record of 8-2 and 1.17 ERA dating back to last season.

The last UW-W pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Jason Hooper against UW-Stout nine years ago. The Warhawks won that game by a 5-0 score.

With his unprecedented performance, O’Sullivan’s name will forever be etched in the Warhawk baseball record book.