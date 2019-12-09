Warhawks down defending champs, return for Semifinal

Whitewater’s forced fumble early in the fourth quarter proved to be the backbreaker for Mary Hardin-Baylor as the Warhawk offense methodically destroyed last season’s champions. The game ended with a historic victory for the Warhawks, by a score of 26-7 over UMHB at Crusader Stadium in Belton, Texas.

The No. 7 ranked Warhawks controlled the tone of the game, holding the ball for 42 minutes. UMHB’s time of possession was under 18 minutes. The ‘Hawks did not settle for anything to be up for chance this time and it was clear this team had something to prove, to themselves and their opponent, even after a tough road trip.

Facing a team with a dominant resume of 27 straight victories coming into Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup, the Warhawks were underdogs for the first time all season.

The win shook the playoff to its core, which saw No. 1 ranked Mt Union, No. 3 Wheaton and now No. 2 UMHB all eliminated before the semifinal. A strong performance helps Whitewater book its ticket back to the Perk, where they’ll take on St. John’s in a semifinal matchup.

Whitewater’s strong presence was not what Mary Hardin-Bailor was expecting. The home field advantage for them was spoiled, and the Texas heat was no match for cool Warhawk heads. The ‘Hawks had only one interception and racked up almost 400 yards of offense.