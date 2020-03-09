Recognizing women in leadership

The women of leadership at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater were recognized for their outstanding efforts and hard work at the Women in Leadership Recognition Ceremony on March 5. The Women’s Issues Committee honored 11 women for all they have done for our community as their peers applauded their achievements. Judge Nancy Joseph started the evening with uplifting words to live by and set the tone for a great evening. The month of March serves as Women’s History month and what a great way to kick it off by hearing about amazing women on our campus.

“We don’t often see all the invisible leaders on our campus and unfortunately that tends to mean we don’t always see some of the people such as minorities, LGBTQ identified persons, or women who are doing really innovative work to make this campus more inclusive and a better place for everyone, especially our students,” said Ashley Barnes-Gilbert, a member of the Women’s Issue Committee.

Every day women across campus are putting in tremendous efforts to better our community, campus life, and educational programs. The ceremony allowed for a portion of these women to get the recognition they deserve. Many of the ladies recognized have helped shape our campus to what it is today. Each honoree was nominated by fellow faculty, students, or peers for the mark they are leaving on the lives of others.

“I really enjoyed hearing what other female leaders are doing, and it just reinforces that we have this fantastic faculty, staff and student body that are really dedicated to a higher purpose outside of their own individual needs,” said Lynn Gilbertson, department chair of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

The Fern Terrace in Young Auditorium was filled with faculty, students and staff to congratulate the efforts of the fine women of Whitewater. For so long women did not have opportunities to achieve what we have today. It is so important to stand by not just the women of our community but all women and keep building together. Each day is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s a really important community builder event. I think it’s important to recognize the really hard work all our students, staff and faculty do because so many of them go above and beyond the requirements of their job,” Ellie Schemenaur, Women’s Issues Committee, said.

Honorees included: Cody Marie Busch, Pamela Clinkenbeard, Brianna Deering, Lynn Gilbertson, Nayeli Govantes Alcantar, Julie Janiak, Tanya Kam, Sara Klimisch, Anjie Kokan, Lourdes Martinez-Nieto, and Kelsey Servi.