How we’re staying safe

A main concern that we face in 2020 is how people are staying healthy and safe during this global pandemic. Royal Purple wants to ensure not only to our staff, but to our community and campus as well that we are taking extra precautions during this school year.

At Royal Purple, we have meetings and workshops weekly with our Editorial Department, Multimedia Program and Advertising Department. Meetings are at separate times to make sure there is no overcrowding in the meeting classroom, and students are required to come wearing an approved face covering held to our university guidelines. Royal Purple is enforcing social distancing during these meetings and workshops as well.

To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, we also are doing quarterly publications instead of weekly when it comes to our in-print publications. Although our in-print editions of Royal Purple will be reduced this year, we still want to include our weekly coverage on campus and community life. We will be posting weekly stories to our Royal Purple website on the Mondays as in years passed.

If any staff member feels ill or has reported any symptoms of COVID-19, they will be asked to not come into the office, as well as get tested to take precautions seriously.

We thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to a great school year.