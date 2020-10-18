Homecoming week arrives at UW-Whitewater

The time-honored tradition of Homecoming week at UW-Whitewater begins Oct. 19, bringing with it a slew of events and celebrations tailored to the current state of virtual reality. This year’s theme Around the World comes at a time when we find ourselves relying more than ever on technology to bring people from all corners of the globe together.

“We came up with the theme from the idea that no matter where you are, there are Warhawks Around the World. The theme for this year’s homecoming allows all Warhawks to participate and show off their Warhawk Pride no matter if they’re here at UW-Whitewater or back at home,” said Homecoming Steering Committee chairman John Dickinson.

Throughout the week there are opportunities for Warhawks young and old to join in the festivities individually or with a participating organization. The steering committee, composed of Warhawk students, worked hard to ensure the Homecoming spirit is far from lacking. From a virtual study night to a drive-in movie, the infamous talent show and beyond – Homecoming will be a week of fun and fanfare, despite this year’s physical distance.

For a how-to on participating, check out these explanations of events and involvement:

The week will kick off Monday with a virtual study night from 7 – 9 p.m. Students can follow a social media link to attend this event. Study alongside peers and experience the motivation that accompanies group focus.

Tuesday from 7 – 7:40 p.m. the Homecoming committee will host a virtual Kahoot trivia night. The competition between registered student organizations will be live-streamed on the Homecoming Facebook page. In order to participate as an organization, fill out the Org Participation Form prior to the beginning of the event. Four members from each organization will be permitted to compete as a team. The whole campus is welcomed to watch the competition unfold online.

A virtual scavenger hunt will mark the middle of the week via an app called GooseChase Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Players will have 30 minutes to find the answers to as many questions as possible under the game title “UWW 2020 Scavenger Hunt” within the app. Further instructions for how to play will be posted to the UW-W Homecoming social media pages the day of the event.

Thursday features a Homecoming throwback with a drive-in movie showing of Hocus Pocus at 8 p.m. in Lot 24. This event also requires previous registration, so be sure to fill out the form if attending. Masks are required, and it is suggested that those watching in the same car are with a roommate or family unit.

Spirit Day wraps up the week on Friday with Warhawks encouraged to wear purple and post to social media with #WarhawkPride. A virtual Talent Show and Cup Winner Reveal starts at 7 p.m. Student organizations and individuals wishing to enter should provide a written proposal on how they show Warhawk spirit by Monday, Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. This will add to the eventual tally of points for participating organizations. Talent show performances will be aired on the live stream at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Cup Winner will be revealed based on how many points each participating organization acquired throughout the week. One Champion Cup will be awarded to each section of organizations: Small Organization, Large Organization and Greek Organization. The James R. Connor Spirit Cup will also be awarded to one organization overall.

The top five Homecoming Court applicants and the winners will also be announced on the final day of Homecoming week. For more information on how to partake in the festivities or for questions about the events, go to https://www.uww.edu/career-and-leadership-development/student-involvement/homecoming#ParticipateasanIndividualIndependentStudent.

Happy Homecoming, Warhawks!