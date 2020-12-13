Windows of Whitewater

Gallery | 6 Photos Dane Sheehan The display window of Dale’s Bootery on West Main Street in downtown Whitewater is filled with holiday decorations and lighting for the season.

The Whitewater Chamber of Commerce is celebrating hometown holiday spirit with a storefront window display competition across the city from Nov. 28 – Dec. 26. An official voting committee judged the contestants Dec. 4 and spectators are encouraged to vote for the crowd favorite through the chamber Facebook page.