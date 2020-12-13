Windows of Whitewater
The Whitewater Chamber of Commerce is celebrating hometown holiday spirit with a storefront window display competition across the city from Nov. 28 – Dec. 26. An official voting committee judged the contestants Dec. 4 and spectators are encouraged to vote for the crowd favorite through the chamber Facebook page.
