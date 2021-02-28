Men’s bowling club is on a roll

The Whitewater men’s bowling club looks to continue their hot start to the season as they became ranked number one in the NCBCA coaches poll for the first time in program history. While being ranked number one is certainly a great accomplishment, the club have got their eyes set on a national championship.

The NCBCA coaches poll, is a poll voted on by various coaches and tournament directors to decide who are the best bowling teams across the country. The Whitewater men’s clubs previous high was a number two ranking which came in the 2017-18 season. So far the club is undefeated through four events with eight different athletes earning a total of twelve individual All Tournament Team honors. Compared to last season, the club is without five of their eight varsity players.

“It’s kind of crazy because we lost five players off of our varsity roster. Out of the eight guys I chose to go into post season with last year, five of those guys graduated,” said Shawn Wochner, the club’s coach.

The club luckily found success in replacing the seniors that graduated. One of the bowlers that stepped to the challenge is the club’s president Brandon Mooney

“The guys that weren’t on varsity last year, I’ve taken them under my wing and let them know what they’re getting into,” said Mooney

Mooney attributes the team’s success to a variety of reasons, one of them being the way they prepared heading into the season.

“I think it’s the way we prepared. Last year we lost five out of the eight guys on our varsity team. A lot of guys put in the work this summer and it’s an all around team effort, “ states Mooney.

In a season where COVID is a prominent factor, the team is making many changes to adapt to the circumstances. The club now have fewer practices, in addition to splitting up the team into two groups to limit the amount of people in one space. All together, this affects the bowlers because they are not able to bond with each other which is a key component to the club’s success. In fact, the team’s most valuable trait may just be the culture they focus on building every year.

“It ties into our culture and our core values. Team integrity and commitment, guys living those things are truly what is driving this ship,” said Wochner.

Overall, this bowling team is determined to achieve their day one goal of winning a national championship. Despite the challenges of COVID and losing five key team members, they’ve managed to still find success.