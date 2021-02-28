Dancing through life (and a pandemic)

A mother. A wife. A scientist. A dancer. All of these aspects help to make up the owner of En Fuego Ballet, Jessica Solis Cano, but no singular trait defines her, or her careers.

After barely getting the door open to En Fuego in early 2020, their doors shut due to the pandemic, but in September of 2020, she was able to get those doors open again. However, it was limited to only children classes, specifically, the children who’d already registered and been a part of the program already.

“We’ve got six students right now, and they’re learning about the introduction to ballet. But, they’re also learning some choreography, so they can see why they’re doing everything they’ve been learning about,” said Cano.

Most recently in January of this year, she started to open up her classes for adults again. Right now, she’s offering a beginner ballet class, as well as zumba and a belly-dancing course.

Belly-dancing holds a special place in Cano’s heart, as it was something that kept her passion for dance alive even when she was unable to take classes for it anymore.

An alumni at UW-Whitewater, she chose to study in the sciences. After attempting to minor in dance but finding too many class conflicts, Cano had to give that up, but her and a group of friends organized a belly-dance group. With it all, she loved the mental toughness dance brought her.

“Putting yourself through that rigor, where you eventually get to a point where you think you can’t, you just have to breathe, try it again, and then again and again, eventually you get it.”

Cano emphasized that the mental toughness she developed from dancing kept her going when she is studying science at UW-Whitewater. It allowed her to overcome when she felt overwhelmed and eventually go through to her degree, and an eventual career in Madison, where she works as an associate scientist for biopharmaceuticals.

This, along with her studio, En Fuego brought her love and passion together for both the arts and the sciences.

“I never really knew which passion to follow, I loved both science and dance,” said Cano, “I never thought I could do both until I finally decided to get the ball rolling with both, and then everything just fell into place.”

Her mission bringing En Fuego to Whitewater was simple. She wanted to have an open dance space for everyone. A place that was affordable, and that didn’t bring the anxieties that could come in a theatrical or competition setting.

“I want this to be a safe place for everyone. Ballet is something that starts so slow and controlled that anyone can do it. Anybody, any age, and physicality, anyone. That’s what I was looking for when I came here, and since I couldn’t find it, I wanted to be able to offer it for everyone,” said Canos.

She also hopes for UWW students to find passion and be able to lose stress with her belly-dancing courses. She wants to be able to bring something she felt was desperately needed in the community, a place for people to explore dance in their own movements.

To register for classes at En Fuego Ballet, visit the studio on 174 W. Main Street in Whitewater, or visit their website, http://enfuegoballet.com/ for contact information.