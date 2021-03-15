Let it all hang out

Have you ever wanted to see the city from a bird’s eye view? Imagine soaring high above Perkin’s Stadium, the water tower or even spotting where you live.

Well mark your calendars because Hang Glide Wisconsin is preparing for a busy season ahead with everyone needing a reason to get outside after a year-long pandemic.

Hang gliding offers you the opportunity to fly over the city, campus and surrounding area. On a clear day, you may even be able to see Holy Hill in Hubertus or the iconic twin cooling towers of Byron, Illinois.

“The feeling of soaring like an eagle is very stimulating,” explains Dale Maas, who’s gone hang gliding since 1974.

But hang gliding isn’t just for experienced veterans of the sport. Hang gliding is open to everyone.

“We’ve taken paraplegics and quadriplegics, and people from age eight to 88,” says owner Daniel Lange.

Each individual is paired up with an experienced instructor and towed behind a small plane called a tug, at this point things are moving at about 35 mph. Once released from the tug, things slow down into the low 20s but can vary between 0-45 mph.

Customers are able to sit back and relax as they soar over the earth and take in the scenery. Others prefer a more roller coaster ride experience toward the ground.

Patrons can pick an altitude, ranging from 2,000 ft to 5,280 ft. The higher the altitude, the longer the experience, the mile high option is estimated to last between 30-45 minutes, while the 2,000 ft. flight is estimated at about half of that.

“If you want to soar like a bird,” says Lange. “There’s nothing that compares to hang gliding.”