Academic Staff Assembly considers representation changes

As the academic year comes to a close with just a few meetings left, the Academic Staff Assembly discussed changing its representation for future assemblies via a Webex March 24 meeting. The Assembly is an elected body that represents instructional and non-instructional academic staff, consisting of 16 members, 8 instructional and 8 non-instructional. The discussion revolved around the question of having two seats of the eight non-instructional to represent other colleges not represented on the board.

Before

The Academic Staff Assembly shall have a total of sixteen (16) elected members. One of the members is elected as chair of the Assembly. Each college will receive one instructional staff member each. Eight (8) members will be instructional academic staff and eight (8) ,members will be non-instructional academic staff. After the five college instructional staff are elected, all other (three instructional staff and eight non-instructional staff) will be voted in as At-Large members. The five college instructional staff will be the top vote receivers from each respective college.

After

The Academic Staff Assembly shall have a total of sixteen (16) elected members. One of the members is elected as chair of the Assembly. Eight (8) members will be instructional academic staff and eight (8) ,members will be non-instructional academic staff. After the six college instructional staff are elected, all other (two instructional staff and eight non-instructional staff) will be voted in as At-Large members. The six college representatives will be the top vote receivers from each respective college.

Overall many members were reluctant to put it to a vote. Most members want more data, and to understand the full picture of the decision. Each member was given time and an opportunity to speak their questions and thoughts. Some fear that giving two seats of representation to colleges could mean that one college branch could get over represented. On the other hand, switching the two seats would give more representation to colleges.

“I support a future audit of our organizational structure to ensure each major academic area is represented, especially among non-IAS. If each college has an IAS rep it seems like it makes sense to ensure that areas that non-IAS serve are also equally represented,” said lecturer Jessica Walz.

The Assembly will meet on April 7. where they hope to reach a resolution.

https://www.uww.edu/asa/get-acquainted/asa-members