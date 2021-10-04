Warhawk football smashes Stout

The UW-Whitewater football team roared as conference play began when they smashed UW-Stout at Perkins stadium on Saturday Oct. 2.

The Warhawks took advantage of the Blue Devils’ mistakes as they opened the conference schedule with a 37-6 win. The Warhawks played well as they came just short of a shutout when they played a tough UW-Stout team.

“Shutout would’ve been big but credit to Stout,” said Linebacker Shane McGrail.

“Don’t take a win in the WIAC for granted,” said Head Coach Kevin Bullis.

The Blue Devils entered the game with a strong quarterback and running back duo. Both Quarterback Sean Borgerding and Running Back Rayshawn Graham ranked in the nation’s top ten in various categories.

“Don’t take their quarterback and running back lightly,” said McGrail.

McGrail led the team with nine tackles in what was a great showing by the Warhawk defense. Giving up just 57 yards rushing, the Stout passing game led the way for the Blue Devils yet the Warhawks defense was able to rise to the occasion.

“We tightened it up in the red zone,” said Bullis. Bullis complimented his defense postgame. “They’re not spectators… as the game progressed we got more comfortable.”

Whitewater was able to stomp out two strong drives by Stout early in the game, limiting them to field goal attempts which Stout’s kicker Jack Meyer would miss both wide left and wide right. Later in the game the defense would hold Stout short on four of six fourth down attempts.

“Bend don’t break,” said McGrail.

“Goal as defense is to stop them… even a field goal is a win,” said Bullis. The defense was able to hold Stout to no points until only 6:46 remained on the game clock in the final quarter.

Field goals were not the only mistakes by the Stout special teams. On the first drive of the game Stout had a muffed punt snap which would give the Warhawks the ball at the Stout two yard line.

Stout’s coaching staff knows that this was a rough start to the conference schedule. The Blue Devils went 3-0 in their non conference games this season and they know they can play better.

“I didn’t feel we played very well, right out from the first series,” said Stout Head Coach Clayt Birmingham. “We’ll regroup, we’ve had three good weeks, just an off day today. We’ll bounce back.” Birmingham complimented Whitewater, “they’re probably the best team we’ll see this year.”

“A football game is a series of errors… who takes advantage of the errors,” said Bullis.

The Warhawks got out to a quick 7-0 lead with a touchdown run by Alex Peete on their first play. Whitewater was able to take advantage of errors by the Stout defense when Wide Receiver Ryan Wisniewski had a wide open 28 yard touchdown catch, this was his first of two touchdowns on the day. Sam DeLany hauled in a touchdown grab on a thread-the-needle throw by Quarterback Max Meylor.

“O-line is great,” said Meylor. The Warhawks were able to run for 165 yards and two touchdowns, both coming from Running Back Alex Peete.

At halftime the Warhawks held a 20-0 lead but it felt much closer. “They held us for the first two drives,” said Meylor. Although he finished with no touchdowns, Wide Receiver Derek Kumerow would finish with the second most receiving yards at 38 yards on 4 catches.

“This might be the most talented WR group I’ve been around,” said Bullis.

Talent is what the Warhawks will be seeing a lot of in the coming weeks as they get into the thick of WIAC play. Both the players and coaches commented on the physicality and skill of WIAC teams.

“Not a question that the WIAC is the best league in the country,” said Bullis. “There’s too much talent, the coaching is so good.”

The Warhawks will take on rival UW-Platteville at Perkins Stadium on October 9th at 1 p.m., part of Family Fest, as they play the George Chryst Memorial Game and battle for the Pickaxe.