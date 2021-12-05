Whitewater police chief put on administrative leave

The Whitewater Police Department announced that Police Chief Aaron M. Raap was placed on paid administrative leave in a Press Release and Facebook post Friday, Dec. 3.

An internal investigation will be conducted by an outside agency based on an incident that occurred outside the city of Whitewater. The leave is not considered punitive, but part of department policy. Deputy Chief Dan Meyer will serve as acting police chief until further notice to continue operations without disruption.

