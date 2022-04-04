Pancakes for a cause

Volunteers work together to make pancakes on a giant griddle and serve food to the public at the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The Whitewater Kiwanis Club held its 42nd year of pancake breakfasts Saturday April 2 from 6:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Whitewater Armory. It’s an important fundraiser for the community with many volunteers eager to lend a helping hand for the event that raises money to improve children’s lives. Each year, the Kiwanis raise about $20,000 to support the Whitewater Unified School District, scholarships, Youth Soccer Club, Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic & Fitness Center Family Partnership Fund, Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House and more – all to help kids in the community.

The purpose of the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club is to do just that – to give back to the community by serving a good meal that brings citizens together through the joy of supporting Whitewater’s children.

“This is an event for a fundraiser to help children in the community by giving some of the money for shoes, and we recently gave $1,500 for winter clothing. We gave scholarships to high school students at $1,500 for college two applications.” said Breakfast Club President Patrick Taylor. “This is a wonderful giving community. It was our way of giving back and helping out.”

Volunteers helped out by cooking sausages, flipping pancakes, bringing out drinks and busing tables. There were lots of smiles on the kids’ faces as they ran around aiding the many attendees of the event.

“We fundraise for things like the playground disability wheelchair, and we’ll have a community party for fundraising that playground,” said District Lieutenant Governor and Breakfast Club Chair Lorrie Koppein. “I really enjoy serving the community, and especially the children of the community. Seeing the children being happy is great.”

Community members may have come to indulge in some mouth watering pancakes and have a good time, but they also do it knowing that the good time they have gives back to local causes. Area resident Deb Hamilton came to show her support for the Kiwanis and noble work that the organization does for the Whitewater area.

“The event is giving back to the city,” said Hamilton. “It was a great breakfast and a fun breakfast that you can give to the community.”

Citizens ate their fluffy flapjacks with pride Saturday, knowing that their donations and contributions will make all the difference in the lives of Whitewater’s children.