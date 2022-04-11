Winners of elections, now leaders of communities

The city of Whitewater saw 1,276 votes cast at its Tuesday, April 6 Spring Election. The elections were for the remaining municipal seats on the Whitewater Common Council and on the Whitewater Unified School District School Board. There was also an election for a seat on the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.

For the election of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors, Ali Stanek won the Supervisor District 4 seat against Curt Knull. Stanek received 566 votes while Knull received less than half as many at 228 votes. For the District 3 seat, it was Brian Holt who won unopposed with 202 votes.

For the municipal election of the Whitewater Common Council, Jim Allen won the council member at large seat with 807 votes over Chuck Mills’ 472 votes. The role of council member for Aldermanic District 4 was won by unopposed Jill Gerber with 331 votes. Lukas Schreiber also won unopposed with just nine votes as council member of Aldermanic District 2.

Close race for school board

The Whitewater Unified School District School Board had its election of two open seats for running candidates Jenifer Kienbaum, Joseph Kromholtz, Miguel Aranda and Andrea Svec. Miguel Aranda won 1,249 votes. Jenifer Kienbaum came out with 1,226 votes. Joseph Kromholtz received 1,198 votes. Andrea Svec finished with 1,015 votes. And Miguel Aranda and Jenifer Kienbaum have the most votes out of everybody who ran.

The results of the Whitewater Unified School District School Board election will not be final until the Board of Canvas releases information about the final certified results.