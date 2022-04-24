Fun+at+the+Whitewater+Aquatic+and+Fitness+Center

Founded in 2001, the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center (WAFC) has represented an intersection of recreation and physical activity in Whitewater for over 20 years. With the warm months finally upon us, we might find ourselves ready to step out of the house and stretch our legs after being cooped all winter long and WAFC is the perfect place to exert all that pent up energy. Old or young, there is truly something for everyone to keep active and engaged this summer!

Whether you’re looking for an opportunity to further your own personal health and wellness or you’re searching for some fun family activities, there’s no shortage of either according to Aquatics Program Coordinator and fitness instructor Lynnette Brown.

“We have a great variety of fitness classes both on land and in the water. We cater to everyone young and young at heart with our programs. In the water this summer we will have Parent/Tot and Level Pre-1 classes along with private lessons for adults and kids. We will also be soon introducing new water aerobics classes including aqua yoga and more AquaZumba. On land we have everything from Zumba Kids Jr. (ages 4-6) to indoor cycling, suspension, yoga, step, strength training and Zumba Fitness for the adults,” said Aquatics Program Coordinator and fitness instructor Lynnette Brown.

While WAFC is the perfect place for a sweat or a swim, it’s even more than that. This establishment has become an integral part of the Whitewater community by providing a clean and safe environment in which people can congregate to work towards their health goals and connect with friends and family. Brown explains offering day passes and punch makes WAFC even more accessible as memberships are not needed.

WAFC member Judy Statz explains that her workout routine takes full advantage of the many amenities that are offered, which include weightlifting and cardio equipment, group fitness classes, cycling, and various pools to name a few. From getting her cardio by jogging in the lazy river to focusing on abdominal strength, Statz says WAFC helps her maintain her physical wellbeing.

“This is not a weight loss program for me, it’s to keep me moving,” says Statz.

For more information on the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center visit https://www.whitewaterafc.com/.