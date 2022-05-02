Hitting a home run

It’s hard to stay at the top of a sport for a long time. For UW-Whitewater baseball Coach John Vodenlich, it’s something he takes a lot of pride in. This is his 19th season coaching the Warhawks, and has seen an illustrious coaching career in Whitewater.

In his previous 18 seasons of coaching, the Warhawks have come home with 13 WIAC championships, qualified for the NCAA Championships 15 times, and appeared in the College World Series six times, including two Division III Championships in 2005 and 2014.

Following a 40-7 record in 2021, which included a 24-4 conference record, Vodenlich has turned his sights to the 2022 season and beyond.

“We’ve been very happy with where we’ve developed,” Vodenlich said. “You’re looking at always developing players so that you’ll have someone waiting in the wings when someone leaves. I’ve been very pleased with the development of our freshmen and sophomores. These guys have done a very nice job of moving through the offseason and getting ready.”

It’s been yet another great season for the Warhawks.

“Our goals are the same,” Voldenlich said. “We don’t talk about it a lot because what really matters is what we do each day. We’re going to show up and try to get a little bit better each day, and if we do that, we’ll be in a position to make a run.”