What are some struggles of a first generation student?

I would say the struggles of being a first generation student is not knowing what to do when it comes to applying for colleges, FAFSA, and scholarships. I was lucky enough to have two older sisters that have gone through that whole process and I was able to get help from them. Otherwise I would not have known where to look and I would be struggling and stressed when it came to those types of things. – Junior accounting major Jazlyn Sebastian

One of the biggest struggles I’ve noticed as a first gen student is that when I’m unsure of something, I can’t just ask my parents for help. While it’s gotten better over time, I still find myself wanting to ask my parents questions that they don’t have answers to which can be pretty stressful. Thankfully, there are many on campus resources that helped me out. – Senior accounting major Melyssa Boehler