Swim and dive captain makes a splash

Gabby Sponseller is competing in her third year with the Warhawks swim and dive team. In her first season as an upperclassmen, she plays an important leadership role as one of the team’s captains. Sponseller is no stranger to success after she finished third at the conference meet, in the 200 yard breaststroke last season. She now looks to continue her impressive career in the current 2022-23 season.

Q: What were your preseason expectations for yourself, and how do they stack up with how your season is going so far?

A: I try to not go into the season with too much expectation, because if I do and I don’t achieve them I tend to get really down on myself and it is really important for me to keep my confidence up. I really try to make the preseason as light and fun as possible to keep the pressure off. The season is going really well and I feel like my training is paying off, which is good to see.

Q: What does being a Warhawk Athlete mean to you?

A: To me being a Warhawk athlete is to just be trying your best, because with division three you are still working so hard but you don’t reap the same benefits as division one athletes so you have to remember that you love what you do.

Q: What is the overall atmosphere of the Warhawk Swim and Dive team?

A: This year our team is a lot bigger which is exciting. We really pump each other up and keep each other motivated both in and out of the pool.

Q: What lessons have you learned from swimming that you think will help you outside of swimming later in life?

A: Making connections and making friendships is really important, because at the end of the day we are all just trying to get to our next step, so having a good group of people around you for support and guidance is really huge and I think that is a big part of what swimming has taught me overall. It has also helped me gain some of those important connections.

Q: What advice would you give to an incoming student-athlete?

A: It may seem very overwhelming at first, but you have to give it a chance and you will learn what works for you and what doesn’t. Also you have to be comfortable reaching out to people when you need help and guidance because you have coaches and teammates who are there to help you.

Sponseller will continue to compete throughout her third season with the Warhawk swim and dive team. The junior captain is looking forward to seeing what the team can do down the stretch.