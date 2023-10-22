The+hype+for+Homecoming+begins

I am super excited to be the Homecoming chair this year! Working with the Homecoming Steering Committee has been so much fun and I cannot wait to see their hard work pay off next week. They are an incredible group of students who have put so much work into this, and I have no doubt they will absolutely kill it with their events! I am most excited for homecoming week because I can’t wait to see all the students who come out and show their Warhawk spirit! I also cannot wait to host the bonfire on Friday, which is a tradition that ended in the 90s that we chose to bring back this year!