The hype for Homecoming begins

Grace Newcomb, member of Homecoming Committee
October 22, 2023
I am super excited to be the Homecoming chair this year! Working with the Homecoming Steering Committee has been so much fun and I cannot wait to see their hard work pay off next week. They are an incredible group of students who have put so much work into this, and I have no doubt they will absolutely kill it with their events! I am most excited for homecoming week because I can’t wait to see all the students who come out and show their Warhawk spirit! I also cannot wait to host the bonfire on Friday, which is a tradition that ended in the 90s that we chose to bring back this year!
