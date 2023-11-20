Seniors showcase art

Every semester, UW-Whitewater’s Crossman Gallery, located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, hosts an art exhibition showcasing art pieces created by Whitewater BA & BSE Art seniors. These pieces include paintings, sculptures, collages and other types of art. This exhibition is a capstone event for those seniors, which gives them an opportunity to showcase their art for the public.

Students that were showcased this year include Elizabeth Bochat, Lydia Felder, Brooke Adamczyk, Lili Templeman and E. Jeninga. Each of these students submitted artwork from their portfolios to be displayed at this event.

One piece of art shown at this exhibit was “Nightstand Love” by Lydia Felder. This piece of art pictures items that you could find on a nightstand, such as a lamp and a cup. This piece’s technique was acrylic on a canvas panel.

“My inspiration for art comes in many different ways, but mostly comes from past experiences,” Felder said. “My T-shirt design and mix media collaboration are based off my love for teaching, which I am very passionate about. I had so much fun creating work with my students and being able to present their hard work in a gallery.”

A second piece of art showcased at this exhibition was titled “Blooming for the Inevitable” by Elizabeth Bochat. This piece of artwork is a combination of different techniques, such as Papier-Mâché, Acrylic Paint and drawing. It is an image of a bird with red, Papier-Mâché flowers blooming out of it to give a 3D effect.

The art exhibition was presented to Whitewater students, alumni, friends and family as well as the Whitewater community from Nov. 13-16. There was a reception held Nov. 14 where the students could interact with viewers and talk more about their pieces.

The final showcase of the semester coming up for Crossman Gallery is the BFA Art Exhibition, which will run from Nov. 27-Dec. 7. This exhibition will include artwork from BFA students who major in art. There will be a reception Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. for viewers to come and interact with the artists. For more information, visit the Crossman Gallery portion of the UW-Whitewater website here.