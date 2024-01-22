Immigration effects on campus and community

UW-Whitewater Chief of Police Matthew Kiederlen

Recently I was invited to speak at an event on immigration and its effects on our campus and community. I feel an unintentional consequence of the meeting and a poster advertising it, is a group within our community may be feeling isolated, targeted or unwelcomed. I can’t express how far from my heart, my policies or my philosophies this can be.

I want to be very clear, no one on this campus or within the communities we serve should ever feel they won’t be assisted by the University Police or any other policing agency based on any characteristic or standing. The concerns surrounding undocumented individuals are very politically divisive, that division has no place in policing and it never should. My goal is to provide for our community not categorize it.

I reaffirm my absolute commitment to all of those we assist. I have sworn to do everything in my power to protect our community, not based on perceived or legal statuses, but solely based on human decency and those things which are ethically appropriate. I believe in being compassionate to individual needs and attempting to meet people where they are at, to assisting, to offering resources and to improving lives, not degrading them.

I offer my time, my conversation and my commitment as a means of demonstrating my beliefs. If anyone wishes to speak to me, directly or as a group, I will always make the effort to do so. I can be reached via email at [email protected], my direct line is 262-472-4681. Please don’t hesitate to reach out for clarification, to express concerns or to schedule a meeting. I believe in what I do, I believe in what I can offer and I believe we need to do it together.