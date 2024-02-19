Founded 1901

Royal Purple
Royal Purple
Royal Purple
President’s Day representing shared values for America

Eddie Ranieri, Chair of UWW Republicans
February 18, 2024

President’s Day representing shared values for America

President’s Day is a significant occasion to honor the leadership and contributions of past presidents, a unifying celebration emphasizing shared values that transcend party lines. These values, centered around principles like our republic, freedom, and the rule of law, highlight the collective commitment to enduring ideals. Some presidents who come to mind are Lincoln, who abolished slavery, Washington, who was the first to serve, Reagan, who stood up to communism, FDR, who led the nation through World War II, and JFK, who promoted American unity and civil rights. 

On President’s Day, it’s crucial to remember that the presidential office is just one of three branches of our Constitutional Republic. This reminder reinforces the importance of the entire constitutional framework that sustains the nation’s governance; the three must work together and cannot function without each other. The celebration provides an opportunity for bipartisan unity, encouraging reflection on these values, enduring ideals, and civic engagement.

(Left to right)
Edward Ranieri, Chair
Abby Ballweg, Secretary
Sophia Fyfe, Communications Director
Tora Perkins, Vice Chair
Trent Kerbs, Treasurer
