Fighting to make the country better

Happy President’s Day from UWW College Democrats! President’s Day honors the legacy of two great leaders in American history, President Washington and President Lincoln. Both of these men fought hard to make our country a better place. On this holiday, I encourage everyone to reflect on what that means to them. At UWW College Democrats, we are fighting for access to reproductive healthcare, increasing access to voting, climate justice, trans rights, young people, and so much more. I encourage everyone to take the time to figure out what they believe in and turn that belief into action like President Washington and President Lincoln. Join UWW College Democrats every Tuesday at 7:30 pm in Hyland 1311.