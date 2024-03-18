Where country meets classy

Evan Greissinger The Fuzzy Pig is inside this old barn which stands shining bright in the setting sun.

The Royal Purple 2024 Best of Whitewater survey collected responses from 527 community members to determine which of the city’s many excellent businesses were most popular among the people.

The top winner in a new gift shop category this year was The Fuzzy Pig found just south of town on Clover Valley Road. The complex of renovated barns includes a Country Store and popular restaurant called Whiney’s. Overall, the Fuzzy Pig won 25% of the votes in the gift shop category.

For visitors, the experience starts outside the barn buildings as they enter a hand-crafted minature town that took co-owner Dick Krause over 30 years to construct.

“I think it’s pretty cool to be unique in Whitewater,” says co-owner Pam Kraus. “This is a one-stop destination that has a lot of stuff with gifts, candles, wines, alcohol, coffee, antiques and nostalgic items. We have pretty much anything you could want. We have a really unique variety of products.”

Whiney’s is a wine and beer haus that features wood fired pizza and music on the weekends. But the restaurant also serves full entrees, sandwiches, appetizers and desserts.

“The restaurant is a fun place to visit,” says Kraus. “We’re one mile outside of Whitewater so it’s a unique experience. There’s always something different going on here.”