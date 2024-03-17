Get out and about this spring

People in Whitewater searching for some fun will not be disappointed if they just do a little exploring in the community. Group events range from games played both indoors and out, walks with friends and hikes through nature, themed nights at bars, athletic competitions, and leisurely trips to the market.

For those looking to enjoy the outdoor weather, there is the Ice Age Trail hike hosted by the Ice Age Trail Alliance and led by Andrew Whitney. Every week the hike explores part of the 26-mile ice age trail found in the southern Kettle Moraine State Park. The hike includes woodlands, hills, and plains as you explore the trail. The hike offers two different hikes, one that is three miles long, the other is six to eight miles. The hike begins every Wednesday in the Hwy 12 & Sherwood Forest Road DNR parking lot.

If you’re looking for exercise, but hiking isn’t your cup of tea then you can instead check out Fit Camp. It’s an exercise class hosted every Monday by Whitewater Nutrition.

Those looking to keep their brains active might try the Mindful Monday Book Club at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library. The book club takes place on the fourth Monday of every month from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

For a listing of daily events visit https://business.whitewaterchamber.com/events/calendarmc/community-3-12.