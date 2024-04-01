Flowers for robots

Spring time is now officially here, and what better way to celebrate the warmer weather than by buying flowers for a great cause? The Whitewater Unified School District Robotics program is growing at a high rate with 110 Whitewater elementary and middle schoolers participating in the program. In addition, there are 41 Whitewater high school students that currently participate in FIRST robotics program as a sport. To help support the program, customers can purchase a number of flowers that come in many beautiful colors, which are perfect for this time of year. These flowers not only look great, but will add a nice spring touch to your home.

The FIRST Robotics team won the Midwest regionals in Duluth out of 55 awarding teams, a huge achievement for everybody involved. The team will be competing in the international competition in Texas this April.

The focus of the WUSD Robotics program is to teach children engineering techniques to create robots. Other skills that are learned along the way include AI, coding, game based learning, leadership and advocacy.

Each sale gives the WUSD Robotics program 50% of each purchase price. A 100% replacement guarantee is also included with each purchase. Orders can be placed through May 15 with the program aiming to reach a $2,000 goal. Flowers available for purchase come in all wonderful sizes and colors, ranging from white, purple, yellow, red, pink and many more.

Not only will your home have an added touch of color, but also the funds go to a great cause that at the end of the day teaches kids how to build robots and learn life long skills in engineering and teambuilding. For more information about the fundraiser visit https://www.flowerpowerfundraising.com/index.php/marketplace/seller/profile/shop/wwusdrobotics.