One+of+10+students+in+nation+earns+the+NSSLHA+Scholarship

Getting the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association undergraduate scholarship has meant so much to me. Not only was it surprising to receive, but it made me feel extremely grateful and excited. I am so thankful for the amazing professors and classmates who have encouraged me and gotten me through my undergrad so far. I feel so lucky to be a part of the fields of speech language pathology and audiology. I am excited to hopefully inspire others to apply to scholarships like this and use this opportunity I have been awarded to further my education.