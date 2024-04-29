Goodbye UW-Whitewater

Even though I have only been a member of the Royal Purple for one year I have enjoyed my time in the men’s sports section. Starting as the assistant editor during the first semester and then becoming the editor of men’s sports second semester. I have had a lot of fun being able to cover athletics here at UW-Whitewater. My favorite moment was covering UW-Whitewater football’s game against St. Johns.

After a long four years, it is time for me to say goodbye to UW-Whitewater and get a job. I hope to land a job in sales or sports journalism in Wisconsin or Illinois. With that I would like to thank you for reading the Royal Purple and Goodbye.