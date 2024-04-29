Four quick years

I can’t believe that my time has come to graduate college. Time has flown by and it feels like just yesterday my parents were helping me move into my freshman dorm. During COVID I really didn’t apply to many colleges. Whitewater was the one college I applied to. It ended up being a pretty good decision for me. I came into college knowing that I wanted to work in sports. I was never good at the sports I played but loved it so much I decided I wanted to be a sports announcer. Sophomore year I received an email to join the Royal Purple. I saw the opportunity and took it not really knowing what to expect. It was one of the best decisions I made. It not only got me involved in getting great experience but it also gave me the confidence to join other student media organizations as well. I worked as play-by-play for both 91.7 The Edge and UWW-TV. I also produced the Sports Update and my other show Takeover for UWW-TV. The Royal Purple also helped me get more comfortable interviewing people and getting me out of my comfort zone. The best part of joining the Royal Purple was getting to work with some talented and hardworking writers. As far as my future I hope to make it as a sports announcer. But I also did really enjoy producing and directing baseball games when I interned with the Rockford Rivets last season. I am grateful for everyone I have worked with, whether it be professors, group project members and other student media employees I have worked with. I was able to learn so much and am also going to remember what I learned from all these great people. I’d also like to thank all of my friends and family who have supported me by reading my articles.