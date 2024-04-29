Bassett+House+in+full+swing

The Bassett House, located on 708 W. Main street Whitewater, hosted a ladies and young ladies tea party event Sunday, April 28. The tea party was for ladies 6 years old and older (boys were welcome as well) and everybody was served a variety of tea, sandwiches, and pastries. Drinks provided included hot tea and lemonade. Homemade scones were also provided to everybody with homemade jam and clotted cream imported from England. Hats were provided for all the guests who were in attendance, as well as party favors.

A trivia game was also provided for the guests as well. Florence Basset made an appearance as well, who was portrayed by Federation Member Carol Holford. There was a 1 p.m. and a 3 p.m. seating and each seating lasted for approximately one hour.

The Bassett house was built about 170 years ago and with age comes deterioration to the house. The funds raised from the tea party go straight to the Bassett House preservation fund. The Federation of Women have been working together to keep the restoration of the Bassett House in tip top condition however necessary. The Bassett House is a historical landmark.

“The Bassett House was built in 1857 by Thomas Bassett. At that time the city of Whitewater itself was only 21 years old so the Bassett House is one of the oldest homes in Whitewater,” Vice-President Linda A. Robinson said. “Thomas Basset’s only child, Florence Bassett, lived in the house her entire life, and when she died in 1926, she left the house to the Whitewater Federation of Women’s Club in her will. The federation owns the house still, which means it has been taking care of the Bassett House for over 100 years.”

With the help of raised funds, the Bassett House can be up and running for generations to come. Whitewater’s Women’s Club currently holds their meetings in the Bassett House. The house is also currently being used as a venue which is available to the public. The public can use the Bassett House to rent for a range of events including baby showers, meetings, and other celebrations. You can rent the Bassett House by going to bassetthousewww.org.

“I handle the rentals of the Bassett House. The main floor of the historic home can be rented for special events and meetings,” Tricia Borchart said.

The Bassett House is going to be hosting its second concert series on Sunday, May 26, at 1 p.m. The concert series will feature Prof. Robert Gehrenback and accompanied on the piano by Prof. Sarah Gehrenbeck.