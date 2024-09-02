Autumn Adventures: Off-The-Beaten-Path Edition

Get ready to venture off the beaten path this fall! Autumn not only brings scenic views but also epic adventures that you can do all across the state. From Northwoods adventures to Southern fun, you’re in for a wild ride. So, lace up your shoes and let the adventures in America’s Dairyland begin!

Northwoods Adventures

Kick off the adventures in Wisconsin’s Northwoods–the perfect mix of remote yet loaded with activities, especially in the fall. Of the many quaint communities, small-town Eagle River is a must. For high-speed adventurers, explore by ATV or UTV through the rugged terrain on scattered trails. Make sure to hit the St. Germain ATV Club Trails and Lakeland ATV Club Trails. If you’re looking to pedal at a slower pace, participate in the SepTimber Ride–an epic bike ride experience that leads you to a local brewery and winery home to the Northwoods.

Just north of Eagle River lies the Lake Chippewa Flowage, nestled in central Sawyer County. Whether you prefer to paddle or pontoon along the shores or wander in the woods, there’s an adventure for you. Propel into tucked-away bays and waterways or hike on mainland terrain. Quick tip: Some of the most scenic spots are found in the bordering Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

A Cruise Through Central Wisconsin

Central Wisconsin, here we come! Embark on a journey through Wausau’s great outdoors, including Rib Mountain. Rib Mountain holds endless possibilities for adventure off the beaten path, from hiking to golfing. Hikers, this is your sign to take the ultimate trek throughout Rib Mountain State Park, filled with over 13 miles of hiking trails.

Explore the Dynamite Trail and Quarry Trail–both named after their historical mining features. Also, be sure to check out the Homestead Loop Trail, named after the foundation of an old homestead. In for a competition? Grab your gear and hit the golf course! Located at the base of Granite Peak Ski Area, Rib Mountain Golf Course knows how to bring on a good challenge.

Hidden Gems From East to West

Wisconsin has hidden-gem adventures everywhere you go. In the east, simply hop on the Door County Coastal Byway and unlock the ultimate L

ake Michigan adventure. This 66-mile loop weaves through several small-town communities, like Fish Creek. Here, uncover an array of eclectic shops, cafes, and cuisine. Foodies, be sure to stop by The White Gull Inn. Fuel your next stop to Peninsula State Park, home of over 3,000 acres and Eagle Tower.

Just down the road, in Sister Bay, sail your way through Door County. Although, on-the-water explorations aren’t the only fun feature. Newport State Park, the only state wilderness park and first international dark sky park in the state, offers an up-close look at the Niagara Escarpment–one of the area’s most distinct geological features.

Wander west to the La Crosse Region, where even more adventures are in store, especially along the Great River Road. With 250 miles of picturesque views, this National Scenic Byway makes the ultimate autumn road trip. Along the way, pull over at the scattered overlooks and one-of-a-kind landmarks.

Southern Fun For Everyone

The fun isn’t quite over yet. We’re heading south to Washington and Jefferson counties. These two southern hubs have fun for everyone! Each county captures the spirit of the season with fun farms nestled in the cutest to

wns.

Your next Colgate, Wisconsin adventure can be found at Peck & Bushel Fruit Company–a certified organic apple orchard that’s family-owned and operated. Growing over 30 different types of apples, there’s a flavor for all to enjoy. Handpick fruits fresh off the tree and relish in the homemade flavors, from organic cider to baked goods.

Meanwhile, in Jefferson County, the agro-tourism adventures are overflowing! Make a pitstop at Busy Barns Adventure Farm. Busy Barns lives up to its name, keeping you busy with endless activities. Throughout September and October, you can have bundles of fun at the one-and-only Sunflower Days.

During this autumn season, embark on your very own adventures! But not just any kind of adventure; adventures found off the beaten path. No matter what region you call home, fun times await across the state!