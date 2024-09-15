Engagement for now and for the future

I think it’s important for people to get involved in any sort of organization because they can build connections throughout their time on campus and when they graduate. For example, with Greek life if you do happen to be in a fraternity or sorority you can always contact an alumni or current member and you will have an “in” to pretty much anywhere that they are in. Or if you’re in an organization like the radio or the Royal Purple, it’s good for a resume. It’s great to meet new people. Plus you get to learn new skills. So I think getting involved is important not just for the social aspect but for your career as well.