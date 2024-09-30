Nothing says ‘Wisconsin’ like supporting your community, and what better way to do so than a farm-to-table restaurant! Farm-to-table restaurants source their ingredients from local farmers to positively impact their community and the economy. If you’re looking for a new place to try and want to support your community at the same time, we’ve got you covered. Here are five farm-to-table favorites in Wisconsin:

Field and Fork – Sheboygan, WI

Field and Fork is located in Sheboygan, and is a farm-to-table café that opened in 2005. This café not only provides fresh food from local artisan producers, but also has an in-house bakery, butcher shop, coffee roastery, and a raw juice bar! After taking a look at their menu, you’ll definitely want to make the trip. Field and Fork follow the Slow Food Movement. “This movement celebrates food that is good for you, good for those who grow it, and good for the planet.”They serve breakfast and lunch weekly and are closed on Sundays.

ParkSide23 – Brookfield, WI

At ParkSide 23 in Brookfield, WI, “It’s more than food: It’s community.”This farm-to-table dining experience is one you won’t want to miss out on. They feature a Daily Harvest on their website, where you can see exactly where your food is coming from, when it was harvested, and what dishes it will be used in! Along with their custom food menu, they also have a wide variety of beverages to choose from. ParkSide 23 is open weekly at 11:00 am and is closed on Sundays.

Sobie’s Restaurant – Oconomowoc, WI

Sobie’s is a family-owned, farm-to-table restaurant located in Oconomowoc, WI. Within the last few years, Sobie’s has become a favorite for many in the area and was voted “A Top 10 Best Restaurant in Oconomowoc” in 2023. They list their local partners on their website, so you can see exactly where your food is coming from! Sobie’s menu features a wide variety of eats, with brunch, lunch, and dinner menus – the crème brûlée french toast is to die for!

Dancing Yarrow & Farm to Fork Pizza – Mondovi, WI

Heading north, Dancing Yarrow and Farm to Fork Pizza is a wellness retreat center with a farm-to-table pizza restaurant attached. Farm to Fork Pizza offers both indoor and outdoor seating, a full-service bar, and live music – The perfect way to spend your night out. You won’t want to miss out on these wood-fired pizzas that are made from local ingredients, not to mention the beautiful drive there!

The Driftless Café – Viroqua, WI

The Driftless Café brings it home when it comes to a farm-to-table dining experience. They source directly from their community, which has over 200 certified-organic farms, and also feature a list of their local producers on their website. The Driftless Café menu changes each day and is crafted thoughtfully by its chefs. Chef and co-owner Luke Zahm has made it his mission to positively impact his community and is also a James-Beard nominated chef. Another aspect of The Driftless Café is its beer garden, which is open Friday and Saturday from 5-10 pm, and the Owl Farm, which provides an escape and experience to the upper Midwest.

Now you can go out to eat without the guilt! Support local.

Megan Christian hosts the nation’s longest-running tourism TV show, Discover Wisconsin. Watch the show Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin or online at DiscoverWisconsin.com. Follow Discover Wisconsin on Facebook (facebook.com/discoverwisconsin), Instagram (instagram.com/discoverwisconsin), and TikTok (tiktok.com/discoverwisconsin).