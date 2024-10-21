Pumpkins go out with a smash!

This October, the Resident Hall Association (R.H.A.) organized an engaging event titled “Halloween Havoc.” This event provided an opportunity for students, faculty, and Resident Advisors (RAs) to express and alleviate their frustrations in a constructive manner by participating in pumpkin smashing activities. Participants were provided with pumpkins and were required to sign a waiver form to ensure safety during the event. This initiative draws inspiration from the concept of rage rooms, where individuals can release accumulated stress and emotions in a secure environment. By offering a platform for this cathartic expression, “Halloween Havoc” not only celebrated the festive spirit of the autumn season but also promoted mental well-being, encouraging participants to let go of their pent-up feelings in a healthy way. We look forward to continuing such valuable events in the future, fostering a sense of community and emotional support among all attendees.

Gallery • 6 Photos Ky McCombe RA in Wells Abbey Cronin gets ready to smash the pumpkins for Halloween Havoc where students can let out their rage and destroy a pumpkin in a healthy way, October 18, 2024.