Top 6 Sausage Stops Across the State: A Savory Special for National Sausage Month

In this savory special, you’re in for a tasty tour like never before! As America’s Dairyland, cheese and all things dairy goodness are in our name. But did you know we also pack a mean and meaty punch? We bring the cheese AND its perfect pairing–sausage! As you indulge in National Sausage Month, stop by our top six sausage stops across the State. Let’s dig in!

Johnsonville

To kick off our savory special, we’re starting at none other than Johnsonville–the largest sausage manufacturer in the country! What started as a little butcher shop in 1945 has become a nationwide phenomenon. Even though Johnsonville is nationwide, the original facility is tucked in Sheboygan County, still producing all the sausages you love and living up to their staple ‘big flavor.’

Old Wisconsin

Another Sheboygan County (and American) favorite is Old Wisconsin. Old Wisconsin started in 1947 as a small sausage shop, and from then on, has grown immensely! While they’ve grown to reach states across the Nation, they still use many of the original recipes, created right here in Sheboygan County. Fun fact: Sheboygan is the Bratwurst Capital of the World–one of Wisconsin’s foodie favorites! Not to mention, is home to two of the Nation’s major sausage producers.

Jones Dairy Farm

Onto another delicious gem in Jefferson County–Jones Dairy Farm! Founded on a secret recipe for breakfast sausage in 1881, this once-small sausage shop quickly became a savory staple in Wisconsin and beyond. Today, Jones Dairy Farm creates tasty sausages plus more! Visit the plant in Fort Atkinson, making a few pit stops at the retail store and charming café, where you can taste the freshest, local flavor of Jefferson County.

Usinger’s Famous Sausage

Make your way to Milwaukee County for famous sausage, but not just any famous sausage–Usinger’s Famous Sausage. Meeting and exceeding all your sausage needs, Usinger’s is the ultimate sausage shop, with over 70 varieties. Shop the deli and browse their entire spread. The best part? They use an original family recipe. It’s truly from their family to yours.

Wisconsin State Fair

While in Milwaukee County, the Wisconsin State Fair is a must-stop! Plan for next year’s State Fair, home to the one-and-only Pork Schoppe, brought to you by the Wisconsin Pork Association. The grill masters cook the best pork products, including sausage, for visitors to try! It’s juicy, moist, and wonderful on the taste buds.

But the Pork Schoppe isn’t the only place to enjoy pork at the State Fair, the Johnsonville Big Taste Grill is a fan-favorite you cannot miss. They’ve been on the road spreading their tasty pork products since 1995 and have raised over 4 million dollars for charities nationwide. They’re grillin’ up goodwill!

Gardner’s Wisconsin Cheese & Sausage

We’re wrapping up our tasty tour in central Wisconsin at Wood County’s Gardner’s Wisconsin Cheese & Sausage. Gardner’s is the best of both worlds, offering the ultimate combination of both cheese and sausage–the ideal charcuterie spread. Grab artisan and oven-baked cheese paired with prime artisan meats, including mouth-watering sausage.

While our tasty tour is coming to an end, yours is just beginning! There’s no better time to embark on your next savory quest than National Sausage Month. Indulge in these six sausage stops and the many more meaty marvels found across the State. Grab our Wisconsin Meat Map and you’ll be on your way to deliciousness in the Dairyland. A quick tip: The holiday season is right around the corner, so stock up on your sausage favorites before they’re gone!

Hailey Rose, third-generation and granddaughter of Dick Rose, writes for the nation’s longest-running tourism TV show, Discover Wisconsin. Watch the show Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin or online at DiscoverWisconsin.com. Follow Discover Wisconsin on Facebook (facebook.com/discoverwisconsin), Instagram (instagram.com/discoverwisconsin), and TikTok (tiktok.com/discoverwisconsin).