History of hauntings in Whitewater

The City of Whitewater offers a lot of history, particularly in the realm of spooky. The nickname “Second Salem” is earned from things like odd sightings at the infamous Hamilton House and witches gathering around the Starin Park Water Tower. There are many different avenues to explore when digging deep into Whitewater’s past.

Whitewater has so much history involving witchcraft that the town has dubbed the name “Second Salem,” second to Salem, Massachusetts. There have been stories about how there used to be rituals that were carried out in dark tunnels that were built under the city as well as rituals being performed around the Starin Park Water Tower.

All of this started back in 1889 when the Morris Pratt Institute was built in Whitewater. The institute was known for the teachings of spiritualism and was the only place of its kind during the time. The Morris Pratt Institute was then moved to Milwaukee 40 years later where it is up and running to this day.

It has also been said that the Hamilton House has experienced some haunted occurrences between a ghost and the people who have been in the house for an extended period of time. During the 1960s and 70s, there were claims by people in the house that they had se

en ghosts, including the ghost of a little boy who would go to the ends of the beds in the deep dark night. The little ghost boy really liked one room in particular, which was Sarah Posey’s room from when the Posey family lived in the home for a short period of time.

Sarah Posey’s spirit had also made a number of appearances in the East Garden of the home and she would be in the garden always wearing a nightgown.

Whitewater has a vast history that is well recognized as being a spooky little city. Who knows what other crazy haunted things may happen in the future, or what has happened in the past that no one has told the tales of.