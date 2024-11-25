Thankful for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of those few times a year that brings families and communities together each year to share a meal and reflect on their positivity. While Thanksgiving traces all the way back to the early 17th century, the way it is celebrated has come quickly over time. Today, it’s marked by a variety of traditions that vary by region, family and different cultures, but certain practices have become iconic.

Beyond the food, Thanksgiving is a time of year for family and community gatherings. For many, this holiday season has become a focal point for family reunions, with relatives traveling from across the country to spend time with one another.

In Whitewater, the Community Space is a place where anyone and everyone can get food, clothes, furniture and blankets. They treat everyone like family, and as long as any products are in good condition, they will take it.

“Thanksgiving is the best time for people to reconnect and to reflect on how this year has been,” Emily Rosen said. “In many ways, it feels like time to slow down and focus on what really matters most and it blocks out the negatives in our lives.”

Many families on Thanksgiving usually have the traditions of watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and/or watching, or even playing football or any other games. Some families volunteer at local food banks or shelters and give back to those who really need it.

While Thanksgiving is widely celebrated across the nation, different areas in the world and cultural groups have unique ways of observing the holiday. Within the Native American communities, Thanksgiving is known for a day of mourning and remembrance. This is acknowledging the hard and painful history of founding and its impact on indigenous peoples. Many Native American communities hold “National Day of Mourning” events on Thanksgiving to honor their past and raise awareness about the ongoing struggles they face, even today.

“I’m so grateful for who I am,” Dakota Lewis said. “We light candles and pray for the people who have died in our community and culture. Most people are out celebrating and eating all of the yummy food, but I like to be grateful for my culture and who I am today.”

Sometimes traditions are broken, not always for worse though. In the last few years, more people have shifted towards plant-based or non-traditional Thanksgiving meals. Plant-based “turkey” and dairy-free mashed potatoes have slowly gained popularity, which has been growing a wide variety of awareness about animal rights and environmental sustainability.

“Thanksgiving will always remain a time for reflection and gratitude. No matter where or how you celebrate this holiday season, all you gotta do is take a moment to appreciate the good things in your life,” Rosen said.

For many, Thanksgiving is a reminder for everyone to cherish the relationships, health and opportunities they have. For others, it finds a time to share with those who may be less fortunate. Whether it’s volunteering at a pantry or shelter, connecting with family or simply enjoying a meal, Thanksgiving encourages everyone to have a moment of pause in their busy lives.

As the holiday continues to evolve and progress, it’s clear that the traditions of Thanksgiving — whether old or new — will continue to play a key role in shaping the cultural fabric in the community and around the world.