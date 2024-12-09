UW-Whitewater athletic schedule for winter break

While most UW-Whitewater students flock home for six weeks of winter break, most athletes stay in town for practices and games. Nine intercollegiate athletic programs will compete in a combined 39 events during the break, with some traveling across the country for great experiences.

Here is the 2024-25 winter break schedule for Warhawk athletics:

Men’s Basketball:

Dec. 14: vs. Averett University (North Beach Plastic Surgery Winter Classic)

Dec. 15: vs. Virginia Wesleyan (North Beach Plastic Surgery Winter Classic)

Dec. 21: at Simpson College

Dec. 31: vs. Ripon College

Jan. 4: vs. UW-River Falls

Jan. 8: vs. UW-Stevens Point

Jan. 11: at UW-Stout

Jan. 15: at UW-Oshkosh

Jan. 18: vs. UW-Eau Claire

Jan. 22: at UW-Platteville

Jan. 25: vs. UW-La Crosse

Women’s Basketball:

Dec. 20: vs. Anna Maria College (Daytona Tournament)

Dec. 21: vs. Lycoming College (Daytona Tournament)

Dec. 30: vs. Calvin University

Jan. 4: vs. UW-River Falls

Jan. 8: at UW-Stevens Point

Jan. 11: vs. UW-Stout

Jan. 15: vs. UW-Oshkosh

Jan. 18: at UW-Eau Claire

Jan. 22: vs. UW-Platteville

Jan. 25: at UW-La Crosse

Wrestling:

Dec. 6: at North Central College

Dec. 7: at MSOE Invite

Dec. 14: at North Central Invite

Jan. 4: at UW-Oshkosh

Jan. 10-11: NWCA National Duals

Jan. 17: at UW-Parkside

Jan. 18: at Al Hanke Invite

Jan. 23: vs. UW-La Crosse

Jan. 25: at UW-Platteville

Gymnastics:

Jan. 10: at UW-Stout

Jan. 18: vs. Simpson College

Jan. 26: at Brown University

Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive:

Dec. 15: at Open Water Championships (Biscayne Bay, Florida)

Jan. 25: Lake Forest-Lawrence-UWW Triangular (Williams Center Pool)

Men’s and Women’s Track and Field:

Jan. 25: Karl Schlender Invitational (Kachel Fieldhouse)

Men’s Tennis:

Jan. 25: vs. UW-Superior and Carroll University