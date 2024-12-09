UW-Whitewater athletic schedule for winter break

While most UW-Whitewater students flock home for six weeks of winter break, most athletes stay in town for practices and games. Nine intercollegiate athletic programs will compete in a combined 39 events during the break, with some traveling across the country for great experiences.
Here is the 2024-25 winter break schedule for Warhawk athletics:
Men’s Basketball:
Dec. 14: vs. Averett University (North Beach Plastic Surgery Winter Classic)
Dec. 15: vs. Virginia Wesleyan (North Beach Plastic Surgery Winter Classic)
Dec. 21: at Simpson College
Dec. 31: vs. Ripon College
Jan. 4: vs. UW-River Falls
Jan. 8: vs. UW-Stevens Point
Jan. 11: at UW-Stout
Jan. 15: at UW-Oshkosh
Jan. 18: vs. UW-Eau Claire
Jan. 22: at UW-Platteville
Jan. 25: vs. UW-La Crosse
Women’s Basketball:
Dec. 20: vs. Anna Maria College (Daytona Tournament)
Dec. 21: vs. Lycoming College (Daytona Tournament)
Dec. 30: vs. Calvin University
Jan. 4: vs. UW-River Falls
Jan. 8: at UW-Stevens Point
Jan. 11: vs. UW-Stout
Jan. 15: vs. UW-Oshkosh
Jan. 18: at UW-Eau Claire
Jan. 22: vs. UW-Platteville
Jan. 25: at UW-La Crosse
Wrestling:
Dec. 6: at North Central College
Dec. 7: at MSOE Invite
Dec. 14: at North Central Invite
Jan. 4: at UW-Oshkosh
Jan. 10-11: NWCA National Duals
Jan. 17: at UW-Parkside
Jan. 18: at Al Hanke Invite
Jan. 23: vs. UW-La Crosse
Jan. 25: at UW-Platteville
Gymnastics:
Jan. 10: at UW-Stout
Jan. 18: vs. Simpson College
Jan. 26: at Brown University
Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive:
Dec. 15: at Open Water Championships (Biscayne Bay, Florida)
Jan. 25: Lake Forest-Lawrence-UWW Triangular (Williams Center Pool)
Men’s and Women’s Track and Field:
Jan. 25: Karl Schlender Invitational (Kachel Fieldhouse)
Men’s Tennis:
Jan. 25: vs. UW-Superior and Carroll University