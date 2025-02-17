UW-W dining refreshed

Fresh changes to the ways Warhawks can dine during the spring semester are underway. A few new locations have opened up across campus, along with a new initiative students have been waiting for.

Feedback given by students, including through the National Association of College and University Food Service and Voice to Vision surveys taken by students last semester, is one of the biggest factors when making changes to dining programs on campus, according to Chartwells Resident District Manager Tess Walker.

“Global Noodles is a new concept that we included in our original dining plan proposal, slated to come to Prairie Street Market on the lower level of Esker Dining Hall next year,” Walker said. “The goal for this location is to increase the variety and flexibility of food offered on campus.”

After working with various student organizations in the Warhawk Dining Advisory Committee, the decision was made to open up Global Noodles early.

“​​It has been fun to see the excitement surrounding this new location,” Walker said.

University Center dining has also seen a refresh with the new ‌University Center Market opening up next to Ike Schaffer Commons. The location was opened to prepare for the construction of Dunkin’ in Willie’s.

“We wanted to ensure that we consistently provide a service to our customers while avoiding any delays for construction to begin,” Walker said.

The new space has also helped to reduce wait times in Willie’s during rush periods.

Smart vending machines will soon be available at Thought Station in Andersen Library and Victory Station in the Williams Center. The machines offer a variety of products from bean-to-cup Starbucks coffee to hot food served from Just Baked.

“These devices aim to provide a more robust set of food options beyond the basic candy bars or bags of chips, while also being available any time the buildings are open,” Walker said. “We are working through the final stages of getting this new technology licensed through the state health department and hope to announce a grand opening soon.”

Students will be able to use their Dining Dollars and Purple Points at the machines in both locations.

A new sustainability initiative that also offers convenience has been requested by students in many surveys, according to Walker. Reusable to-go containers are now available in all-you-care-to-eat locations for those on a meal plan.

“I was really excited to see this option being added,” said junior psychology major Alyssa Monaco. “I have seen other universities offering this feature online and always thought it was super cool.”

The new To-Go option is especially useful for students with busy schedules and those who have social anxiety, as it offers the flexibility to grab a meal when and where you want. Students can sign up on app.reusepass.com with their UW-W credentials to start eating on the go.

For more information on changes to UW-W dining this semester, visit dineoncampus.com/uww. You can also give your feedback on the new locations, to-go program and more by participating in the annual On-Site Insight focus groups from Feb. 19-21.

“This is a great opportunity for the campus community to share feedback and determine future goals for Warhawk Dining,” Walker said.

Visit dineoncampus.com/uww/events to sign up.