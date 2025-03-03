New business for tailored exercise

Pilates Reformed is a brand-new pilates studio right here in Whitewater. With the grand opening and ribbon cutting taking place just weeks ago, members of the community are only beginning to get a taste of what the new studio has to offer.

Pilates is a type of exercise that focuses on the core and improving flexibility. The owner of Pilates Reformed, Mariah Lohff, is a UW-Whitewater alumna. After meeting her husband in Whitewater, she decided to open the studio to stay close.

After the birth of her daughter, it was harder to exercise the way she had done so many times before. Upon researching new methods, she discovered pilates was the perfect way to exercise. The heavy lifting of weights was strenuous and this offered the perfect alternative for a satisfying workout. This was also how she discovered that pilates is for everyone.

Lohff described how pilates is a perfect exercise for everyone due to being challenging in a low-impact way.

“Pilates is great for people who aren’t avid gym goers, but also the gym lovers,” Lohff said. “You get warm and tired, but not sore.”

Not only is pilates a great way to build yourself, but is also a fantastic way to rebuild your strength. Lohff explained that pilates is one of the top choices physical therapists and doctors use for improving motion loss of limbs, making it even more inclusive than before. With an estimated 12 million people worldwide practicing pilates actively, the inclusivity shows for itself.

The newly opened studio is more than a standard studio however. It is a way of helping people with their fitness in a high-end, tailored environment. Sessions can be tailored to each person to work on their full body or their stretch mobility. With classes that are only about four people in size, there is more personal teaching at Pilates Reformed.

With a wide range of available classes, which includes some night time options, the inclusivity and availability of classes are made to not only fit each person on a physical level, but also fit their schedule.

The opening of an inclusive and effective studio in the community is important as this helps bring the community together. By including everyone despite their experience or physical ability, it encourages people to come in and try pilates without judgment. There is also extra encouragement for students to participate with upcoming plans for a student discount.

Pilates Reformed looks to unite the community via fitness and wellbeing. With the demand for pilates on the rise, having grown upwards of 12% since 2015, a downtown studio is a great opportunity for Whitewater residents.