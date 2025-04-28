Keeping Whitewater clean through move-out

As the end of the school year approaches, Whitewater braces for the annual wave of student move-outs – a time that brings a sharp increase of trash on curbs, in dumpsters, and across the community. City officials and housing managers are asking students to think more sustainably this May, emphasizing the importance of donating their still usable items and planning ahead to keep Whitewater clean.

Every year, Johns Disposal Service hauls away a significant amount of trash left on curbs during move-out season. Nate Austin, the municipal account manager for Johns Disposal, said that in the spring of 2024 alone they collected 120 tons of garbage bulk – nearly double the amount collected during the average season.

“Our job is to keep the community looking clean,” Austin said.

To manage this rise of trash, Johns Disposal increases its collection schedule from once a month to four bulk collections throughout the month of May. However, Austin stresses that reducing waste at the source is just as important. He encourages students to consider other options before setting items at the curb.

“We want to encourage people to donate as much as they can,” Austin said.

In addition to donating, Austin recommends that students bag their smaller items before leaving them out, which helps save cardboard and keeps the streets cleaner.

Housing companies like DLK Enterprises are also preparing for the May move-out surge. Stephanie Goettl, DLK Enterprises manager and former Whitewater City Council member of seven years, stated that DLK provides additional dumpsters by their properties during May to account for the surplus of trash during move-out.

“We don’t want trash left all over the city. I think there is an issue with that,” Goettl said.

Goettl emphasizes the importance of starting early when it comes to setting out larger items for pickup.

“We really encourage students to be aware and start putting furniture out right away during the month of May,” Goettl said. “Sometimes they get toward that move out date, they don’t have time to get it to the bulk pickup and then it just stays in their yard.”

If items like couches, chairs or dressers are left on the curb they can be ruined by rain, bugs or animals making them unusable for donation.

“I see really nice items left in a dumpster or on a front lawn and this could be easily resolved by making arrangements to donate it to our community space or other facilities in the surrounding area,” Goettl said.

She also reminded that donating unwanted furniture and goods isn’t only about keeping Whitewater clean – it can also help others.

“I think there are things we don’t necessarily think, ‘Hey I could help out a family with this couch that I don’t need anymore,’” Goettl said.

Goettl added that any food left behind by tenants is often donated if it’s not expired, helping prevent waste while supporting the community.

With a little more planning and awareness, students can make a real difference in keeping the City of Whitewater clean and giving back to the community during this busy move-out season.