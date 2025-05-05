Whitewater can’t sweep Platteville

UW-Whitewater took three out of four games in their WIAC regular season finale against UW-Platteville. It was alumni recognition weekend, aiming to shine some light on the 1965 and 2005 Warhawk classes.

In game one, Pioneers infielder Sam Medienbau doubled to right center, driving in two runs to take the lead over Whitewater in the first inning, and added another run in the second to make the game 3-0 after an error. However, after hits from Dominik McVay, Andy Thies and Sam Paden, the Warhawks were able to regain the lead in the third inning and didn’t look back to take game one 4-3.

Game two was a thriller, as it needed extra innings to determine a winner. Whitewater was narrowly able to escape with the victory on a Paden walk with the bases loaded to give UW-W the victory in game two and sweep the doubleheader.

Game three of the series was all Whitewater. After a quick start by Platteville, going up 3-0 quickly in the first, Eli Frank got the scoring going with a sacrifice fly RBI, which opened the floodgates. Nine different Whitewater players had a hit as Whitewater dominated the third game of the series in seven innings, 19-4.

The fourth and final game of the series wasn’t so fortuitous for the Warhawks. Meidenbau put the Pioneers on his back and he drove in all three runs for his team, finishing the game 2-4 with three RBIs and one run to his name. It proved to be too much for the Warhawks, as the bats weren’t swinging so well in the final game of the series. The lone run was scored in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly from Frank to drive Aaron Holland home. Nevertheless, the Warhawks lost the final game of the series 3-1.

This dominant Whitewater baseball team will be back in action Tuesday against Ripon College, before they host the WIAC Tournament, opening against Platteville again, who now they know.